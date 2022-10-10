W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Newcastle's Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Newcastle fans

Matt: A perfect way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the takeover. It really has been an incredible first year under the new owners. Bruno Guimaraes is an unbelievable talent and I still can’t believe we have him. He just makes the difference in a game. I have never been so happy to be a Newcastle fan!

Simon: I was very impressed with how players have dramatically improved under Howe's coaching, especially Almiron, Murphy and Longstaff. Just like the Fulham game, they continue to show progress and deserve the rewards Newcastle are getting! Europe beckons if this trend continues!

Neil: At times we were very good, but we can still be sloppy at times - especially the first 10 minutes of the second half. That said, nine goals in two games is excellent. And Willock was excellent again - he's one of the unsung heroes this season.

Brentford fans

Ian: As the manager said, individual errors cost the Bees. The team will learn and regroup for the next games at home. People must remember how far Brentford have come in recent years. I am sure supporters will keep the faith. C'mon you Bees!