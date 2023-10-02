Former Manchester City midfielder Jim Whitley paying tribute to Francis Lee on BBC Radio 5 Live: "When I first signed for Manchester City, he was one the names that was always drilled into me.

"We used to talk quite a lot, and I have so many fond memories of Francis Lee. He's an incredible man to be inside Manchester City's history books. He was fantastic - I can't tell you l you how good he was."

Manchester City football historian Gary James on Lee: "He was absolutely incredible for Manchester City and England. When he signed in 1967 he was seen as the final piece of the Jigsaw. It was his goals that transformed that season to win the league.

"Whatever team he played for, he would give it his all. I last spent time with him at the Champions League final two years ago and his passion and love of football was still there.

"It's such a sad loss for us all. He was a brilliant footballer."