"The Premier League looks ominous for those who support the underdogs," said former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

No newly promoted club has ever had fewer than three points after seven Premier League games and managed to avoid the drop.

Dismissed by almost every football pundit, Rob Edwards' team were without a point from their first four Premier League games before surprising many with a draw at home to Wolves and a win at Everton.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told BBC Match of the Day: "Luton played to their strengths on Saturday and Everton could not get to grips with it.

"Everything they did they went back to basics and it worked. That will give them real confidence."

