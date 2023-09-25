Hearts' midfield issue is 'so stark'

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart has criticised the lack of clarity and direction in the club's leadership, especially around the recruitment of players and coaching staff.

Steven Naismith was appointed head coach at the back end of last season, following the decision to part company with Robbie Neilson, but Hearts failed to reach the Europa Conference League group stage at the start of the current campaign, and lost 1-0 to St Mirren on Saturday in a lacklustre display.

"St Mirren are a good side, and they will feel that they should have scored more," Stewart said on Sportsound.

"It's disappointing for Hearts. Steven Naismith talks about stopping mistakes. I look at the recruitment at Hearts, the last season in particular, where key areas of the park weren't strengthened and they lost key players to injuries.

"Had Hearts not lost Halkett, Baningime, Boyce, then Robbie Neilson would still be there, because not only are they good players, they are strong characters.

"The middle of the park, the issue is so, so stark. The planning [over the summer] all felt last minute. Some of the board wanting Naismith, some of them not sure. There was no synergy, and they still haven't addressed key areas of the park."