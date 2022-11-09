U﻿nai Emery has called on Aston Villa to deliver consistent performances ahead of their League Cup tie against Manchester United on Thursday.

The former Arsenal boss is expected to freshen up his team for the trip to Manchester, where both Leander Dendoncker and defender Jan Bednarek will be unavailable as they are cup tied.

"We are going to be playing away, so that is our first challenge, to be having the same performance as we did at home in the Premier League," Emery said.

"It is going to be different, but my idea is to create and build a team with the same style, but changing some players, to achieve our performance.

"They are the same players who won 4-0 over Brentford, and they played with the same performances again (in the league game against Manchester United).

"Now our challenge is to keep the same performances in the next match. If we will do it, I think we can go one more step ahead."

T﻿here is bad news for Villa as Emery confirmed they would be without Philippe Coutinho until after the World Cup.

"He is 100 per cent not going to play on Thursday or Sunday, because he is injured," the Villa boss said.