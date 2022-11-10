'I keep waking up in the middle of the night thinking about'

Nearly three months later, David Martindale is still having sleepless nights. The source of his angst? A pre-VAR penalty decision that condemned Livingston to defeat at Motherwell.

Martindale blames that loss for his side falling short of the points total he believes they should have – but has promised to use the winter break to finally let it go.

Back in August, Kevin van Veen converted a penalty winner after Nick Walsh penalised Cristian Montano for handball.

Livi go into the last game before the World Cup break in fourth place on 22 points after back-to-back wins over Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

"We are a wee bit behind the overall points tally where I would like to be,” said Martindale.

"I keep going back to this Motherwell game and the penalty decision which went against us pre-VAR. I keep waking up in the middle of the night thinking with that point we would be sitting third.

"I need to stop this. I won't talk about it after the World Cup break. That's it done.

"So, probably, a wee bit disappointed in where we are in the overall points total because there's a game where we haven't picked up points, where we should have, but happy with the last two games.”