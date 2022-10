Liverpool have Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate available again for their Champions League match at Ajax, but Thiago Alcantara remains absent.

Striker Nunez and defender Konate have returned to training after respective hamstring and muscle injuries.

Thiago Alcantara is still recovering from the ear infection that ruled him out of the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Who do you think will make the Reds starting XI?