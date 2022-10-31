G﻿arth Crooks has named Callum Wilson in his team of the week after the Newcastle striker scored twice in the Magpies' 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

"﻿If you were in any doubt about Newcastle United's performance against Tottenham last week then you can rest assured it was no fluke after they absolutely destroyed Aston Villa at St James' Park," said Garth.

"Wilson scored in both games and appears to be the perfect fit for a team that is going places under Eddie Howe.

"This latest victory takes the Magpies into the top four and they have done it with the minimum of fuss - which rather reflects the character of their manager. I have never seen Wilson as a top-four striker but that is where his team are at the moment and I would not bet against them staying there on this form."

