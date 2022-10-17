Kane - presence, variety, goals
Harry Kane is enjoying his best start to a Premier League season after finding the net with a penalty in Saturday's win over Everton.
Former Premier League defender Ashley Williams broke down Kane's game on Match of the Day.
In describing what it's like to face Kane, Williams said: "He's not verbal with you. What you don't get the picture of watching on TV is his presence, how big and strong he is. He has a good presence, you can't get around him. He's a classic number nine."
On Kane's ability to operate as a deeper striker in a number-10 role too, Williams said: "It puts you in so much doubt. Sometimes he drops in, you don't want to go with him. Sometimes he pins you and as I say, he's very strong. It's a tough match against him."