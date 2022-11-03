St Johnstone v Rangers: Pick of the stats

saints v rangers graphicSNS

  • St Johnstone have won their last two Scottish Premiership games, last winning three in a row back in January 2019 under former manager Tommy Wright.

  • St Johnstone have only won one of their last 27 top-flight league games against Rangers (D6, L20) and are winless in their last 14 (D3, L11) since a 3-1 victory in December 2017.

  • Rangers are unbeaten in their last 15 away games at St Johnstone in the Premiership (W12, D3) since a 4-1 loss in March 2010.

  • Rangers striker Antonio Colak has had the most touches in the opposition box in the Premiership (74) and scored the most goals from inside the box (11).