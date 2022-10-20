M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

B﻿efore the game, Villa boss Steven Gerrard said his side were heading in the right direction after starting the campaign with three defeats from four matches - but this was very much a step in the wrong direction for the 42-year-old and his players.

F﻿ulham dominated the first half and could have been two or three goals up by half-time, had it not been for Tyrone Mings' goal-line clearance from Aleksandar Mitrovic and several smart stops from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Douglas Luiz's moment of petulance and Mitrovic's spot-kick moments later all but ended the visitors' hopes of finding a route back into he game in the second half.

T﻿he away fans made their feelings abundantly clear following Mings' late own goal, singing "you're getting sacked in the morning" and "Steven Gerrard, get out of our club" at the former Liverpool and England captain.