Newcastle pair make Garth's team of the week
- Published
Newcastle hammered Brentford to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League and Garth Crooks picked out two players for his team of the week.
He said: "Bruno Guimaraes is playing out of his skin for Newcastle. The Brazilian's performance in the 5-1 thrashing of the Bees was quite outstanding.
"He intercepted the ball from the halfway line for his second goal, dribbled to the edge of the Brentford penalty box and struck a lovely shot past David Raya.
"Miguel Almiron on the other hand was in great form and made Brentford pay dearly for such folly."