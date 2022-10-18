Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Brentford on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He says Chelsea are "as we were" with regards to fitness and injury issues.

Defender Thiago Silva is "involved" in the conversations regarding how to manage his playing time: "He’s a very important player and person for us and he knows his body better than we do. We just always need to make sure we manage his recovery as he is 38 years old."

He is thrilled with the way goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is performing: "He’s done really well and it’s really pleasing for everybody. I’ve been really impressed with his character and personality. He’s very professional and it’s nice when people like that get rewarded."

He cannot understand anyone who does not rate Mason Mount highly: "I always found that surprising from outside, and even more now I work with him. He has everything you need to be a top, top player."

On opponents Brentford: "They are really good at what they do and Thomas [Frank] has done a fantastic job. They attack with clarity and defend with aggression and are really tough to play against."

