The main reason Tottenham beat Marseille was because they decided to "go out and be themselves" in the second half at the Stade Velodrome, according to former England goalkeeper Robert Green.

Insipid in the first half, Spurs made tactical tweaks at half-time and bounced back in the second half with a Clement Lenglet goal and a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to clinch top spot in Group D.

S﻿peaking on the Football Daily podcast, Green claimed Spurs needed to find self-belief to finally seize control of the encounter.

"﻿It was very, very Tottenham," he said. "In the first half, they were going to get beaten and go out of the tournament.

"﻿But they realised they couldn't go out and leave 'what-ifs'. They are a very good side and once they became themselves and went out to play, they showed they were much better than Marseille.

"﻿Regardless of formation and tactics, just go and be yourselves. In the end they came out on top and it was just about right."

