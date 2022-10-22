T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It's hard to analyse such a frenetic, and frankly ridiculous, 90 minutes. Hearts were magnificent, which was epitomised by Devlin's fight and quality in midfield.

Missing their first-choice defence means they were always going to be vulnerable, and that's now two clean sheets in 18 games this season, but they compensated by having a go. Losing Stephen Humphrys to injury is another blow, though.

As for Celtic, they showed guts to come back amid the drama. Taylor deserves a special mention after coming off the bench to replace the struggling Bernabei.

He roared forward, demanded the ball and ended up scoring the winner. He's been fantastic this season. Another of Scotland's collection of excellent left-backs.