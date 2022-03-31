Spurs talking point: Do we deserve European football?

Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

I have to confess that I've hit a point where I'm asking if Tottenham actually deserve to play European football. After all, Spurs’ recent exploits in the Europa Conference League were ignominious at best.

Fabio Paratici’s contributions to the squad have been decidedly mixed. While Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Dejan Kulusevski look promising, Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini all sadly flatlined.

If it were to be argued that Spurs are marginally better placed to compete, then could it be that having to play almost an additional half a season of games might just outweigh any improvement?

In 2018, the Advertising Standards Authority warned THFC in relation to making claims they could not fulfil in respect of European football. That was down to the stadium not being ready.

There’s a strong case to be made that four years on this club continues to overpromise and under-deliver.