A﻿fter Julen Lopetegui was confirmed as the new Wolves manager, BBC Radio WM reporter Mike Taylor has been answering your questions.

H﻿ere is one of his answers:

Ian: Why another manager with no Premier League experience? It's one of the most competitive leagues in the world so why didn't we knock on the door of Sean Dyche or Rafael Benitez?

Mike: After Lopetegui first passed on the Wolves job in early October, Dyche's name was suggested by a few Wolves fans calling BBC Radio WM - although by rather more West Brom supporters, as they sought a manager at the same time. For better or worse, Dyche may have inherited the mantle of 'firefighter' of choice for fans of struggling clubs, in the traditions of Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce.

I don't doubt he would have straightened Wolves out, and probably Benitez would have, too. But there is no reason to think Lopetegui will struggle just for not having managed in the Premier League before. We are told he has been interested in managing in England for some time - he very nearly became Wolves boss in the Championship, remember - so we can assume he is familiar with the challenge he is taking on, even if plenty of players and managers testify that you have to experience English football to really get it.

But four of the current top eight in the Premier League have managers who had not worked in England as a manager or player before their appointment, and Antonio Conte didn't do too badly in his first Premier League job at Chelsea.

Managers taking over mid-season have never had this luxury before, and it is bound to help just as much as the training sessions.

R﻿ead more of Mike's answers to your questions here