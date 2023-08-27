Johnson sacking 'no surprise' - Thompson

Lee Johnson's sacking by Hibs is "no surprise", says BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson.

Johnson's 15-month tenure was ended in the wake of Saturday's 3-2 defeat at home to Livingston that leaves Hibs without a point after three Premiership games.

"It’s no surprise to me, when the supporters turn the way they have done it’s hard to see a way back," said Thompson.

"He’s not had a period where he has found consistency. Two, three games he might win but then he’d go on a losing streak. He never managed to get the supporters behind him, his face never really fitted. He needed success on the pitch and clearly it was not happening.

"The league form is, with the budget Hibs have, nowhere near what you’d expect.

"Up front, Hibs will cause teams problems they have pace and good players. But he has not managed to sort out the defence and that has been a bugbear of the Hibernian supporters for a long time. He has brought in quite a lot of players and been backed and it hasn’t worked out.

"It’s eight managers in 10 years now for Hibs and there has been no stability at the club."