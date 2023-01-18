Hearts 5-0 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The first goal is horrendous from our point of view. We spoke about Hills' long throw, we knew it was coming. We don't deal with the first one and we don't react to the second one.

"The handball, I'm not sure it was deliberate, but it's gone against us - it felt like one of those nights. Nothing was going our way and Hearts looked like they could score at will.

"The talking needs to be done on the pitch. We can do all the analysis that we do; Hearts haven't surprised us tonight. I don't really know how I'm standing here after a 5-0 defeat. We didn't defend well enough, that's the bottom line. We got into good areas going forward, but no-one wants to hear that.

"We've let everyone down again - that's the bottom line. It's on me at the end of the day. I think there's a lot of good players in that dressing room, but for whatever reason, we didn't defend as well as we needed to against a very good Hearts team.

"It's a difficult one - I didn't see it coming. I'll never chuck the towel in."