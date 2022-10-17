F﻿ormer Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes Gary O'Neil has done enough to secure the Bournemouth job permanently, but he understands the quandary for the Cherries' owner.

O﻿'Neil made it six games unbeaten in charge in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday and Jenas says the players are clearly buying into his methods.

"﻿He seems to have a really good reaction out of his side," Jenas told BBC Radio 5 Live. "The fans are singing his name, they are playing really good football and it all points towards him keeping the job.

"﻿From the owner's position, do you give a young manager his chance after just six games, or bring in someone more experienced to allow O'Neil to keep flourishing? The form they're in has made it very difficult."

T﻿he run has established Bournemouth in the top half and, at one point on Saturday, they were heading for the top six.

"﻿O'Neil will know there are tough times around the corne -, there always is," said Jenas. "He will just hope he is in a permanent position when they do."

