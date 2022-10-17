Bournemouth form 'points towards O'Neil keeping job'
- Published
Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes Gary O'Neil has done enough to secure the Bournemouth job permanently, but he understands the quandary for the Cherries' owner.
O'Neil made it six games unbeaten in charge in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday and Jenas says the players are clearly buying into his methods.
"He seems to have a really good reaction out of his side," Jenas told BBC Radio 5 Live. "The fans are singing his name, they are playing really good football and it all points towards him keeping the job.
"From the owner's position, do you give a young manager his chance after just six games, or bring in someone more experienced to allow O'Neil to keep flourishing? The form they're in has made it very difficult."
The run has established Bournemouth in the top half and, at one point on Saturday, they were heading for the top six.
"O'Neil will know there are tough times around the corne -, there always is," said Jenas. "He will just hope he is in a permanent position when they do."