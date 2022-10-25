'There hasn’t been one standout performance this season'
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte often doesn't help himself with his comments, according to Chris Sutton.
On the back of two defeats, Spurs face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday, in what former Premier League striker Sutton said is a "massive game".
"When they lost the away game, some of Conte’s words - ‘Sporting have been a Champions League team for so many years, we haven’t’ - you’re thinking: 'Blimey,'" he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.
"Spurs should be getting out of this Champions League group comfortably with the players they have at their disposal. That is a bit of a cop out from Conte.
"It’s OK when you’re winning and you’re winning ugly. But as soon as there are a couple of poor results, everyone is now looking at performances and analysing each game this season and thinking there hasn’t been one standout performance - and that is Conte’s problem."
Athletic journalist Adam Crafton added: "I think Spurs are in a really good place. They’ve had a bad week, a couple of bad results. Performances haven’t been great but if they can head into the World Cup still in the top four, that is a brilliant start to the season."