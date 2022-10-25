Tottenham manager A﻿ntonio Conte often doesn't help himself with his comments, according to Chris Sutton.

O﻿n the back of two defeats, Spurs face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday, in what former Premier League striker Sutton said is a "massive game".

"When they lost the away game, some of Conte’s words - ‘Sporting have been a Champions League team for so many years, we haven’t’ - you’re thinking: 'Blimey,'" h﻿e told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Spurs should be getting out of this Champions League group comfortably with the players they have at their disposal. That is a bit of a cop out from Conte.

"It’s OK when you’re winning and you’re winning ugly. But as soon as there are a couple of poor results, everyone is now looking at performances and analysing each game this season and thinking there hasn’t been one standout performance - and that is Conte’s problem."

Athletic j﻿ournalist Adam Crafton added: "I think Spurs are in a really good place. They’ve had a bad week, a couple of bad results. Performances haven’t been great but if they can head into the World Cup still in the top four, that is a brilliant start to the season."

