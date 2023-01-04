Can County find a striker in January? Your views

Malky Mackay's recruitment has been his trump card during his spell in Dingwall, and Janaury might be his most important window yet. He needs to repeat the trick if he is to keep the league's bottom side up. This is what the fans think.

Kenny: Get rid of Jordan White and get a centre forward that can score goals and can hold the ball.

Alistair: There are enough chances in a game but no one is able to finish them. It is obvious that a goal scorer is needed but where do you find such a player in January? Not looking too clever at the moment.

Derek: Buy Liam Boyce.