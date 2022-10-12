Robbie Neilson confirmed that along with the injured Craig Halkett and suspended Lewis Neilson, Josh Ginnelly, Michael Smith and Gary Mackay-Steven have not travelled with the squad.

Defender Kye Rowles, plus midfielder Beni Baningime and striker Liam Boyce, all remain on the sidelines, too.

Fiorentina centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta broke his nose in Monday's defeat, but the Argentina international could play with a face mask if passed fit.

Forward Riccardo Sottil is likely to miss out again as he recovers from injury, while midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli definitely remains on the sidelines.