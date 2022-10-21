D﻿undee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson is determined to get revenge against St Mirren on Saturday after the Paisley side ruined his debut earlier this season.

S﻿tephen Robinson's side put three by the Finn on his Tannadice debut in August.

“We will definitely be happy to get some revenge from one of the worst performances of the season at Tannadice,” he said.

“We definitely want to get that corrected. But it’s going to be tough, they have started the season brilliantly.”

A﻿fter a tricky start to life between the sticks in tangerine, Eriksson has gained belief from recent showings.

“I am pleased to be in the team and get some games and a couple of good performances as well, but there is still a lot to improve on.

“I believe a goalkeeper’s performances go hand in hand with the team’s performances. If the team is playing well, it is easier for a goalkeeper to be confident and gain confidence and get settled.

“It’s impossible to be a goalie and win games because you obviously can’t score that easily.

"Even though you have played a blinder you might still lose the game."