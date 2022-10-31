S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford, whose goal came a day before his 25th birthday, could not be choosing a better time to find form given Gareth Southgate picks his England World Cup squad on 10 November.

It was the first time he has scored in successive games since January and, with a bit more luck, might have taken his overall tally for the season beyond seven.

Within the opening 16 minutes, he had three efforts. For the first, he had the confidence to nip in ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo to take an early shot from Diogo Dalot's low cross, which went wide. Then his low shot was blocked by Tomas Soucek before it could threaten the West Ham goal. And finally, Rashford's header was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

His landmark goal owed much to the patience of Dalot, who refused to be rushed into a quick throw by Casemiro and instead waited for Christian Eriksen, who played a one-two with Bruno Fernandes before delivering the most brilliant of crosses.

Rashford drove another shot wide at the start of the second half but, apart from a Fred effort that came back off a post, the rest of the United heroes were at the other end of the pitch, with David de Gea inspirational in keeping West Ham out.