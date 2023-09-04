Heart of Midlothian 0-1 Motherwell: Your views

We asked for your reaction to Heart of Midlothian's home defeat by Motherwell. Here is a selection of your responses:

Alfie: That's it! I said it on Thursday that this would be the management's last chance to fix things - and it's the exact same. Not learning from our mistakes. I might be very unpopular for saying this, but the management team has to go. I can't bare to watch this anymore.

Jamie: Shambles. All the fans knew the management was a bad appointment from day one and it's been proved already. Cheap option on the management appointments. Today, 18 shots, one on target. Simply not good enough. Big changes need to be made ASAP. Squad not good enough, management definitely not good enough.

Matthew: As fans, we wanted Naismith based on the last few matches of the previous season. Where is the intensity and forward play gone? Is the management structure to blame? Too many unknowns at the moment. Hearts need to announce he is the gaffer properly and then see what he can do in next three or four games.

Dave: Absolutely shocking. To be fair to Motherwell, far less resources but they looked a far better and far more organised team. As it stands, we look to be a bottom-six team. Not sure where we go from here.

Ian: Same old way of playing and same old drivel coming from the manager post match. I wanted someone from outside the club to come in after Neilson. Someone with fresh ideas. I feared it would be more of the same if they promoted from within. Either the players are incapable of learning or the boss can't get his message across.

Chris: Simply embarrassing how bad we really are and sadly this defeat was expected. Said in pre-season we will fight relegation and feel more strongly is case now. Recruitment has been for most part awful. Every defender is a joke - as is midfield.

Neil: Another absolute joke of a result. This is what happens when you don't get a new manager with experience, rely on one player to score all your goals and loan a Rangers reserve player to be your creative force.

Calum: I think there's a rule against shooting at the club. One shot on target in 90 minutes with 70% possession is atrocious. Creatively inept and no communication. Dare I say it, but we may have actually gone backwards since we sacked Neilson.