D﻿undee United have appointed Paul Cowie as their new academy director.

C﻿owie has been working in the DUFC academy since 2019, and previously held the position of head of academy coaching.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Dundee United over the last four years," he said. "And I am excited to take on the challenge of being Dundee United’s academy director.”

Sporting director, Tony Asghar, added: “Paul’s coaching and leadership abilities are just some of the attributes that allowed the interview panel to make this decision.

"His vision for phase two will be implemented within the Dundee United development system.”