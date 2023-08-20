A very pleased technical director Steven Naismith tells BBC Sportsound: "These games can be difficult after midweek but credit to the squad, we were really good.

"Some of the newer players that have come in have had to wait for their moments but they're learning every day and in spells, you could see that.

"The off the ball stuff, the reaction of the players in the transition moments was excellent. It's a really pleasing day."

On debutant Odel Offiah - and other new, young players - Naismith added: "We know his talents. He's very powerful and aggressive in his defence duals, with a mature head as well, which is great for us.

"It's about coaching them, they're young, they're going to make mistake at times but overall, I'm pretty certain that over the course of this season they'll all be better players than they are right now."