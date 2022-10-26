Laurence Stewart will join Chelsea in a new position as technical director.

T﻿he Stamford Bridge club said his role will focus on football globally and he will begin "when he completes his commitments to AS Monaco, where he is currently technical director".

Stewart has also worked with the England national team, Manchester City, Everton and Red Bull Soccer International.

"I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea and excited about the vision and direction of the club under the new ownership group," said Stewart.

"I am excited to join them to help them build a world-class global sporting organisation to consistently win on the pitch at the highest levels and provide player pathways to help develop our talent."