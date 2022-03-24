Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

We’ve had a tough season at Leicester, showing snippets of why we’ve been competing for the top six for the past couple of seasons, but then also lacking in simple parts of football, losing to teams in the bottom half and dropping points we should be getting.

I think, looking at the games in hand, we will finish in 10th place, with about 44 points.

This is because of the remaining fixtures we have left. Yes, we are yet to play Everton home or away, which is six points we could and should be picking up. But, when you look at the other fixtures, I’m struggling to see where we would find those points.

We’ve got teams like Manchester United, Newcastle, Spurs and Palace to play, who are all in decent if not great form. Then we've got close rivals in the league Aston Villa and Southampton, who have also been on good form. Both these matches I would consider to be ‘six-pointers’.

