Celtic face competition for Garcia - gossip
- Published
AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia is attracting attention from Celtic and 14 other clubs. (Sportime, via Sun, external)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is "far from a one-man show" as he praises the support staff he has around him. (Record), external
The Australian says the responsibility of leading Celtic wisely "keeps me up at night". (Scotsman - subscription required), external
Postecoglou says his success at Celtic is not down to luck, adding: "it's 25 years of hard work". The Australian had been described as "a lucky man" by Rangers counterpart Michael Beale earlier this season because of Celtic's budget. (Sun), external
Brian Laudrup says former club Rangers need to find their own versions of Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota. (Record), external
Matt O'Riley never doubted Celtic would beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final as he insists Inverness Caledonian Thistle have a chance in the final. (Scotsman - subscription required), external
Inverness CT winger Aaron Doran aims to make more Hampden memories against Celtic after the Highlanders defeated Ronny Deila's side in the 2015 semi-final. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external