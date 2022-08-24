Frank Lampard says Everton's Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood was "a good indicator of where we are at".

Demarai Gray scored the only goal against the League One side as the Toffees reached the third round.

Gray had not even been set to start the game but came in as a late replacement for Tom Davies, who pulled out after the warm-up.

Lampard said: "I was really pleased with the attitude but the intensity and quality at times wasn't as good as it should have been and we should have controlled the game better.

"It was a good indicator of where we are at the moment because we know we have to improve but it was good to get through."