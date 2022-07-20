Van Bronckhorst hopeful of keeping Kamara

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes Glen Kamara won't become the latest high-profile departure from Ibrox this summer.

Joe Aribo has left to join Southampton and Calvin Bassey is nearing a move to Ajax after Rangers accepted a £20m-plus bid, while Finland midfielder Kamara has been linked with a move to Galatasaray.

After the 3-1 friendly win over West Ham on Tuesday night, van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: "We have a squad who is very liked by many clubs in Europe.

"You see Glen today playing really well. I'm really happy with Glen and hopefully he will stay a Rangers player for many years."

The Ibrox boss hopes to have striker Alfredo Morelos - who has been out since thigh surgery in March - back "in the comings weeks".

And he praised new recruits Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo, who were both on target against the Hammers, while John Souttar and Antonio Colak also make their home debut. Ryan Kent's strike wrapped up the win.

"They bring their qualities to the squad," Van Bronckhorst added. "I'm happy they both had an impact on the game, Rabbi with his speed and Tom is a clever player which he showed is the case so many times for Derby."