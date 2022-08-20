Analysis: Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

Having gotten their season up and running with victory over Everton, this felt like a frustrating step back for Aston Villa.

Villa face a lengthy period without injured defender Diego Carlos, and on the basis of their display at Selhurst Park, the Brazilian's absence in the coming weeks and months may be keenly felt.

It started so promisingly, too. A goal up after five minutes through Ollie Watkins' strike, Villa's lead lasted less than three minutes as Wilfried Zaha levelled for Palace on the break.

And from there, despite some attacking flashes from Villa, Palace looked the sharper and hungrier of the two sides.

Of course, Villa can feel aggrieved at the penalty, which helped Palace get their noses in front. Villa defender Lucas Digne, contesting for the ball in the air against Marc Guehi, was penalised after Guehi's header struck his arm.

Zaha scored on the rebound after Emiliano Martinez's save. After that, Villa simply failed to put their hosts under enough pressure.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard said the penalty was a turning point, but he also admitted his side did not react well enough to the setback, while defender Matty Cash described the performance as "passive" and "not good enough".

Gerrard is expected to ring the changes for Tuesday's EFL Cup game at Bolton, but Villa fans should anticipate a strong response when West Ham visit Villa Park on Sunday week.