Cook addresses future at 'special' Nottingham Forest

Steve Cook says he has to "dust himself down" after his omission from the Nottingham Forest first team this season, but still feels it is a "very special club".

The defender was omitted from Forest's 25-man Premier League squad in January and has not played first-team football since November.

"It wasn't expected at the time, but was one of those where you have to dust yourself down and get ready for what comes next," Cook told BBC Radio Solent.

"I've got another year left at Forest so there will be a decision to be made and I've got to be ready for that. I'm not doing too much sulking, I've been doing some coaching in the academy and just keeping myself busy."

Since signing for the Reds in January 2022, the former Bournemouth player has made 34 appearances and felt the importance of the club for the fans and community.

"It's a huge and very special club. You can see from our results this year - without the home form we would be dead and buried," he said.

"I think they are the only fans that have really stuck with a manager in a season of difficulties. With the clubs around, the fan base has had an issue apart from here.

"They are very behind the manager, behind the team and that's what has given us the chance to stay in the league.

"They're a very passionate fanbase and I've loved playing here and experiencing that."

