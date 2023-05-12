Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been singing the praises of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro before he takes his sdie to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Spanish boss was in charge at Porto when Casemiro spent the 2014-15 season on loan at the club.

Lopetegui said: "I think he's become one of the best midfielders in the world and it's about his merit."

He added: "I always say the same. We the coaches are not key for any player. They are key for themselves, depending on their character, their ambition and their humility.

"Of course Casemiro has a lot of things, a lot of strengths and a very important mind. For me it's key. The difference between a lot of players is not the quality with the ball, it is the quality in the mind."