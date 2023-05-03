We asked for your views on Leeds United's appointment of Sam Allardyce.

Here are some of your comments:

Stephen: The idea of Sam Allardyce at Leeds is hugely reminiscent of Brian Clough back in the day. In my view, the problem with the squad, and thus in their performance, is that too many of them - although not all - have decided that they can move elsewhere if Leeds get relegated and they just don’t care. Many others are dispirited. Big Sam isn’t the answer.

Stew: What are we doing? We are down! The board need to just focus on what is needed to get this club back into the Premier League and maintaining a stable, mid-table position. Look at clubs like Brighton for models that work! We can then push on from there. A desperate appointment like Allardyce looks ridiculous compared with their organisational structure.

Patrick: The club is in chaos. I watched Leicester City against Everton and both clubs played as though they wanted to stay in the Premier League. It was a great match. Leeds United, in recent times, play as if they do not care about relegation. I doubt Allardyce can revive things after the previous manager sucked all of the life out of the team.

John: Leeds have had a torrid time these past few months. I think the appointment of Big Sam is a positive step in the right direction. I just hope it’s not too late. If they don’t manage to stay up, I believe Big Sam will get them promoted next year.

Mark: Leeds are a decent, mid-table side and they need someone like Big Sam to give them the belief and passion back. It may be too late, but let’s get behind the club we love.

