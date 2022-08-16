Alex Pewter, CPFC Insights, external

Crystal Palace's opening set of fixtures were the toughest in the league, on paper.

Monday's performance was more akin to the previous regime than Patrick Vieira's, but the switch to a back five helped to resist Liverpool's attacking talent and almost forced a win on the counter.

The squad may still be more suited to the customary 4-3-3 formation, but the capability to change the system is by design. Across the past two summers, sporting director Dougie Freedman has led an incredibly successful overhaul of the squad.

Positional flexibility, athleticism and youth have been the hallmarks of the selections, offering Vieira depth beyond his first XI. Players that only fill specialist roles can limit their usage and provide less value across the season.

The starting central defenders are playmakers in possession rather than purely defensive options. Their backup, Chris Richards, can cover every role in the backline.

Meanwhile, in attack, the forwards must drop deeper to link up play, operate out wide, all whilst maintaining a pressing game.

It is important not to get carried away with a single point, even if it's against a potential title contender.

Still, there will be a desire to add another attacking player and midfield option to only reinforce what has been built already.