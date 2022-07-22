Joel Matip says everybody in the dressing room is "really happy" for Darwin Nunez after the new £85m Liverpool forward opened his account for the Reds.

The Uruguayan scored four second-half goals in Liverpool's comprehensive 5-0 pre-season friendly win over RB Leipzig.

"I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him [in the dressing room]," Matip told the club website., external

"Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in – I think it will be really difficult for our opponents.

"We had quite a good time there on the pitch but it was a preparation game and we try to be in the best shape we can. For this we have to train and a few days to prepare the league."

Andy Robertson was also delighted to see Nunez hit the ground.

"Maybe there's outside pressure on him in terms of the fee and everything like that, but to us it doesn't matter," he told the club website., external

"People have come in on small fees, big fees – it doesn't matter. We know they have to take time to get used to our system, get used to our style of play, to get used to how we want them to play and things like that."

Robertson continued: "He's adapting, he's getting fitter, he's getting stronger – like all of us are in pre-season – and he needs time to adapt. Today will do him a world of good.

"It's just about having a bit of time with him, having a bit of patience, and we've got that and hopefully the Liverpool fans have it as well."

