Eddie Howe said Miguel Almiron's transformation in front of goal is "slightly unusual" but is testament to his own hard work.

The Paraguay international was in and out of the Magpies side when Howe first arrived, but has established himself as a regular this season and is the team's top scorer.

Almiron has 11 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season, compared to just one goal in 32 games last campaign.

Howe said: "I’d say it’s probably slightly unusual to have the change in his goal scoring this year compared to previous seasons. The player deserves huge credit because he’s really got his head down and worked and he’s developed his game.

"I see him honing his skills finishing-wise regularly after training to try and be the best he can be in the positions he is going to find himself in. It’s all come from his own hard work.

"He’s always had the physical capabilities to deliver. Off the ball he’s an incredible performer for us and certainly helps us with our high-intensity pressing game that we want to implement.

"On the ball he has vastly developed his game. He's now has a unique way of playing and has unique relationships with the team, with Kieran [Trippier], Sean [Longstaff] and Bruno [Guimaraes].

"It's quite evident when we play how he links up with those players. His game is in a good place and we are delighted to get him back fit. He’s a big player for us."

Almiron came on as a second-half substitute against Aston Villa after the Magpies' last four games with a thigh problem and Howe said the 29-year-old is an option to start against Tottenham this weekend.

"He’s an option [to start], I'd say he's in contention," he said.

"He's had minimal training and has trained well as Miggy usually does. I was pleased to see him back on the pitch but prior to that he had quite a long absence so we’ll wait and see.

"I’ll try and make the right call for him and the team."