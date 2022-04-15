Howe on injuries, St James' Park and Leicester

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Ryan Fraser's scan showed "a very small problem" but Howe hasn't ruled him out of selection for Sunday.

  • On Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, he said: "Kieran is getting closer but no comeback date has been set and Callum is back on shooting drills, albeit with no keeper."

  • Talks with Sean Longstaff over a new deal are still ongoing, with Howe adding: "I see a long-term future for him here. We just hope that we can get the contract sorted."

  • On Jurgen Klopp requesting for the Liverpool game to be moved, he said: "We don't decide the fixtures - we play the game - but I do have every sympathy."

  • He described the win at Wolves last weekend as "special," adding: "Those nights at home have been special for us and it was another one of those."

  • On opponents Leicester, who beat the Magpies 4-0 in the reverse fixture, he said: "I'd love to think we've improved but the reflection of that will be in the performance. We expect a full-strength Leicester."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences here