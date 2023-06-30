October a 'huge' month for Hibs, says captain Marshall

David Marshall only needed a quick look at Hibernian's 2023-24 Premiership fixtures to know that October is massive for his side.

Why? It's simple. Hibs' first of three league games that month is an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

The next two matches include a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers before a home clash with Celtic the following week.

Hibs captain Marshall says that tough run only emphasises the need for a positive start to the campaign.

"It’s a good start to be at home [to St Mirren]," the goalkeeper tells Sky Sports. "We had a good record against them last season.

"The Hearts game is what everybody looks for straight away, but to back that up with a trip to Ibrox and a home game with Celtic... October is huge. But we’ll deal with that when it comes.

"Let’s get off to a good start and hopefully we can be in a good position by then."