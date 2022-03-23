Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

One of the Premier League's greatest forwards, Rooney spent 13 years at Old Trafford after joining United in 2004 and won five titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He is the second-highest goalscorer in the competition's history, his 208 strikes bettered only by Alan Shearer, and made 103 assists, the third highest behind Ryan Giggs and Cesc Fabregas.

In total, Rooney made 491 Premier League appearances for hometown club Everton and United.