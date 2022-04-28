West Ham captain Mark Noble says he is looking forward to “some well-earned rest” when he retires at the end of the season but is undecided on what happens next.

The 34-year-old made his Hammers debut in 2004 and has been a stalwart in the side ever since.

With his legacy at West Ham secure, he says he will take his time deciding his future.

“Because of the way the season’s gone, I haven’t really had time to think about it,” he said. “I speak to the manager constantly about the season and what I’ll do afterwards, and we both agreed we’ll talk about it when we get a chance.

“He’s got a team and big games to think about and so have I. I’ve got a dressing room I need to look after.”

Noble has made 564 appearances for the Hammers in his 18-year career and is still a key part of the squad, even if minutes on the pitch have diminished in recent years.

“My affiliation with this club will always be strong,” he said. “My son’s in the academy, I know the staff from top to bottom and I know nearly all the academy players by name.

“The gaffer has made it clear to me he wants me here but I owe it to my family and kids to go away in the summer and have a holiday, because they haven't seen me in the last 20 years!

“I’ll take some well-earned rest, hopefully as a winner, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Noble also praised heir-in-waiting Declan Rice as "even better than I thought he would be", and said he expects the 23-year-old to captain England one day.