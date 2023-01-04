Brentford's imminent acquisition of German forward Kevin Schade is a "really smart piece of business", believes Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Bees are reportedly close to signing the 21-year-old Freiburg frontman, who is also a Germany Under-21 international.

"Along with Brighton, Brentford are probably the best-run Premier League team, pound for pound," Edwards told BBC 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"They’ve had a remarkable rise and are certainly punching above their weight.

“They have a few problems with Ivan Toney out at the moment and having been charged with betting offences, so they have to box clever and take a risk.

"This guy has only scored one goal in eight games this season, and is not what I’d call an elite player at this stage of his career, but he has potential and Brentford’s recruitment has been absolutely spot on.

“For them, £21m is a lot of money, but they are going to get the golden ticket in January – a loan with an option to buy in the summer. So they will pay a bit of money up front now, see how he settles in and if he copes with the Premier League and they like him, then try to make the deal permanent this summer.

"He is highly rated and has played mainly as a wide forward on the right until now, but I think the idea is he will eventually become a centre-forward. They have identified a really exciting young talent and will have all the data on him.

"They are a really sensibly run football club having an outstanding season, and this is probably a sensible transfer as well. It's another really smart piece of business for them."

Listen to more on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds