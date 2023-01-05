Liverpool should pursue West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in their efforts to help right their much-publicised midfield issues.

That’s the view of guest Dan Clubbe on this week’s edition of BBC Radio Merseyside’s The Red Kop podcast.

The Reds’ midfield is under heavy scrutiny in the media and within the fanbase as Jurgen Klopp’s side continued to fail to hit the heights of last season with defeat at Brentford on Monday.

“I would be doing everything I could to sign Declan Rice from West Ham,” The Redmen TV’s Clubbe told The Red Kop.

“He is a player for me who can do the six role and give Fabinho a rest, he can do the advanced role as well. What one big signing would do, it would allow Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho to rest more. We are asking Thiago – a wonderfully gifted footballer and genius - to go again and again and he hasn’t got it in there anymore. It has to be a midfielder and it has to be in January.”

