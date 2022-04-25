Thomas Tuchel was "strangely subdued" during Chelsea's narrow win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards feels the wider issues around the club are dripping onto the pitch.

The 48-year-old is usually a whirlwind of activity on the touchline but Edwards, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, thinks the uncertainty is affecting the dressing room.

"He didn't get out of his chair once in the first half and I find that troubling because that's not him," said Edwards.

"His behaviour was a bit strange and if a manager is flat that can translate to the players.

"The stadium has a huge number of empty seats due to the sanctions, the season has fizzled out after the adrenaline of the Champions League run and I guess Chelsea will just be hoping they can keep going until the FA Cup final."

Full discussion on the situation at Chelsea, including Antonio Rudiger's decision to leave, is available from 28'12 on BBC Sounds