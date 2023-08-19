'Quality reinforcements needed ahead of Europa play-off'

We asked for you views after The Dons saw off a game Stirling Albion side to progress to the quarter finals of the Viaplay Cup.

Here's what some of you said:

Fred: A very hard game! Aberdeen did not look like a club in the Premiership. We won but it was too close for comfort. We need the promised quality reinforcements urgently as we are very thin on quality. That said we won so can look forward to the exciting games coming up. Still glad I made the trip.

Kevin: Obvious to everyone we need new players. To sleepwalk in to the biggest game in Europe we’ve had for 15 years, with that team, is poor management. Hacken will beat that team, no question.

Richard: We are not the finished article by any stretch and must improve but going to focus on the positives, namely Shayden Morris and Leighton Clarkson who were so much better than two weeks ago at Livingston. One step nearer to Hampden!

Brian: Defence looks a bit suspect. Needs stability. We need another centre back & another midfielder.

Anon: Should be beating a team like that three or four, not struggling. Need at least four quality players. They just don’t like spending money.

Anon: Having established a comfortable lead whilst being threatening in attack, a very poor momentary lapse in the heart of the defence handed the impetus to the home side. The final third was a very nervy Dons side seemingly lacking in real grit in midfield and unable to kill the game off. Some poor late finishing added to my fears for the upcoming tie