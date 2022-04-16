Manchester United 3-2 Norwich: Smith reaction

Norwich City boss Dean Smith, speaking to MOTD: "I was disappointed in the first half to go in having conceded two. The manner of the goals we conceded was really poor. We're really disappointed with that.

"I'm disappointed we haven't got anything from the match. We had the chance after three minutes when Teemu Pukki went through. We started the second half really well by getting it back to 2-2 and David de Gea pulling off the save to keep it 2-2.

"Ronaldo will get the plaudits with his hat-trick and rightly so but we helped him. We know we can do a lot better against him.

"The players are fighting and we'll continue fighting. I thought we showed our spirit. That is all we can do."