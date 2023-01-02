Rangers 2-2 Celtic: Who impressed?

Daizen Maeda has been arguably Celtic's leading player since the action resumed after the World Cup and he impressed again against Rangers. The Japan forward pounced on an error by Alfredo Morelos, shrugging off James Tavernier and Connor Goldson and slotting coolly past Allan McGregor for the opener. He is renowned for his work-rate and unselfish play but that can mask his attacking output; Maeda's burst of pace over five yards is crucial to Celtic's ability to break down packed defences and he is now a key man for Ange Postecoglou.